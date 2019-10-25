Throngs of spectators crowded Maple Avenue, E., and Center Street, S., on Oct. 23 to clap, cheer and even march in the annual Vienna Halloween Parade.
The weather was dry and cool, just right for the thousands of bystanders who lined every inch of the parade route. It’s hard to say how many people attended, but those who arrived by car had to drive several blocks farther south along Cottage Street, S.W., than in previous years in order to find parking spaces.
This year’s grand marshal was former Vienna Town Council member Carey Sienicki, who stepped down in June after serving eight years on the Council. She got to ride atop the back seat of a vintage red Ford Mustang convertible, with her husband, David, waving from the front seat.
Current Town Council members and their families, along with Town Manager Mercury Payton and some of his many children, waved to the crowd from a float.
The parade, sponsored by the town government and the Vienna Business Association, featured marching bands, Scout troops, educational organizations, class-car clubs, a horse-advocacy group and the Vienna Arts Society, which provided a float bedecked with several creatively painted benches from its “Take a Seat, Vienna” campaign. Those benches will be auctioned off Nov. 2 at a fund-raising event.
Law-enforcement motorcycle officers rumbled past with lights flashing, and the crew of a hook-and-ladder truck from the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department’s Merrifield station swung the vehicle’s rear out to the side and drove for a stretch with the midsection of the huge apparatus placed diagonally over the roadway’s double-yellow line.
Hundreds of costumed children and adults marched down the route wearing getups ranging from “Harry Potter” characters and a carbon-frozen Han Solo to chickens, pumpkins and electrically lighted stick figures.
