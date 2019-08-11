The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department on July 28 at 1:42 p.m. dispatched units to a reported house fire in the 400 block of Old Courthouse Road in Vienna.
Units arrived on scene to find smoke showing from a two-story, single-family home.
Crews quickly located a fire in the basement and extinguished it. There were no firefighter or civilian injuries reported.
No occupants were home at the time of the fire. A Vienna police officer patrolling the area had noticed smoke pushing out of a basement window and notified Vienna Police Department’s dispatch center about the blaze.
Fire investigators determined the fire was accidental in nature and had started in the basement. The fire was caused by a malfunctioning space heater that ignited ordinary combustibles.
The blaze displaced four occupants but they declined assistance from the Red Cross. The fire caused about $125,000 worth of damage, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.