The Vienna town government will host its quarterly recycling day on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Northside Property Yard, 600 Mill St., N.E.
Electronics, used motor oil, antifreeze and discarded car batteries are among the items that will be accepted from Vienna residents for recycling. Hazardous-waste products – including insecticides, paint and other chemicals – will not be accepted.
For information, see the Website at www.viennava.gov.
