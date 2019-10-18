The Vienna town government and Vienna Business Association will host the 73rd annual Vienna Halloween Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 23 beginning at 7 p.m. along Maple Ave.
The theme for 2019 is “Children’s Books and Fairytales Brought to Life.” The grand marshal will be former Town Council member Carey Sienicki.
Costumed youth who wish to march in the parade should meet at 6:30 p.m. at the parking lot of United Bank, 374 Maple Ave., E.
The parade will be held rain or shine. For information, including road closures, see the Website at www.viennava.gov.
