For the 32nd consecutive year, the Vienna town government has been awarded a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.
Certification is based on the town government’s fiscal 2018 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report, including the demonstration of full disclosure in communicating the town’s financial picture to residents.
