The Vienna Town Council on Sept. 30 unanimously approved a $195,000 with two vendors to cart away demolition and construction waste.
The contract includes the $49,675 already spent this year with the primary vendor, Broad Run Recycling LLC. The secondary vendor, Waste Management of Virginia, initially appeared to offer a lower price than that charged by Broad Run Recycling, but town officials said the former company can accept only a limited amount of construction debris at once and therefore could not fulfill the town’s needs on a regular basis.
