The Vienna Town Council will hold a Sept. 16 public hearing regarding a proposed fee change for people who submit bad checks to the town government.
Vienna currently charges a $20 bad-check fee. Virginia code allows localities to charge up to $50 and has a separate category for payments involving real-estate tax, said Vienna Finance Director Marion Serfass.
Vienna officials have proposed to charge a uniform fee of $25 and said matching the town’s ordinance with the state’s will allow the town to increase the charge in the future, if desired.
Mayor Laurie DiRocco noted the town’s fee was the lowest among area jurisdictions.
“We don’t have a lot of bad checks,” Serfass said.
