The Vienna Town Council on Sept. 16 unanimously approved a series of initiatives related to the town’s history.
One measure authorized the mayor to execute a photography-license and -use permit with Historic Vienna Inc. (HVI), which maintains and operates the Freeman Store & Museum.
HVI officials had sought the agreement so the group could use on salable souvenirs images of town-owned art, properties and other items subject to copyright. Proceeds from the sales will benefit the history organization.
Council members on Sept. 16 also renewed HVI’s five-year lease on the Freeman Store & Museum and the adjacent Little Library. HVI, which operates a general store on the Freeman Store’s first level, a museum on the second level and a “book cellar” in basement, will pay the town a nominal fee of $1 per year for the lease.
Finally, the Town Council on Sept. 16 agreed to add a property at 131 Wade Hampton Drive, S.W., to the Register of Vienna Historic Structures, Sites and Places.
The land first was owned by George Salisbury in 1872 and the house that occupies the site was built in 1910, town officials said.
