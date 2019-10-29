The Vienna Town Council on a 5-2 vote Oct. 21 approved an ambitious – and expensive – capital-improvement plan (CIP) for 2020 through 2036 that will shore up the town’s infrastructure, finance construction of a new police station and provide funds for two municipal parking garages.
The item that will gobble up more than half the nearly $28.18 million in bond funding in 2020 is the $14.9 million town officials need for project management and construction of a renovated and expanded Vienna Police Headquarters.
The next largest big-ticket items in next year’s bond issuance will be $5.4 million for water-and-sewer projects and $2.5 million for Fairfax Sewer capital improvements.
Town officials also hope to form a partnership with a private entity to build a 60-space municipal parking garage at Church Street and Lawyers Road, N.W. The goal is to promote the “park-once” environment for shoppers and diners, town officials said.
The town will put $1.6 million in bond moneys toward that garage initiative in 2020, along with $2.3 million from the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority (NVTA).
Vienna officials also will put $600,000 toward architectural and engineering studies for a proposed parking garage at Patrick Henry Library, which would be done in conjunction with Fairfax County.
In updating the town’s CIP, officials switched from seeking bond funding in 2022 for a two-story garage at the library, which would have with 84 public spaces, to a three-story, 313-space garage that would have 188 town-owned spaces and 125 owned by the county.
By seeking total NVTA funding for the town’s $5.7 million share of the library parking garage, versus the half-share previously envisioned, the town will improve its debt posture, said Vienna Finance Director Marion Serfass. The change will increase the debt-service fund’s minimum balance by more than $1 million to $3,161,000, which will occur in 2029, she said.
Town officials also have removed a planned Glyndon Park walking path from the 2022 bond package, because that initiative already was part of a parking-lot replacement project, Serfass said.
Town officials in January 2020 will issue bond-anticipation notes, or take out a line of credit, for a total of $4.8 million, including $70,000 in issuance costs. That package also includes these projects that would be financed with revenues from the town’s meals tax.
Vienna leaders tentatively plan to issue $13.4 million worth of bonds in 2022, $11.8 million in 2024, $11.9 million in 2026, $15.7 million in 2028, $12.2 million in 2030, $14.1 million in 2032, $16.8 million in 2034 and $24 million in 2036.
Town officials plan to issue bond debt every two years. While officials expect interest rates to hold at about 3 percent between fiscal years 2020 and 2024, they expect rates will rise to 3.5 percent in fiscal 2026, 4 percent in fiscal 2028, 4.5 percent in fiscal years 2030 and 2032 and 5 percent for fiscal 2034 and 2036.
Vienna officials plan to keep the town’s meals-tax rate at 3 percent for the foreseeable future, and anticipate revenues from the tax to increase by about 3.5 percent annually. Revenues from the tax finance capital improvements in the town.
Council member Pasha Majdi, who along with colleague Nisha Patel voted against the revised CIP, disagreed with the town’s strategy of having developers pay for Maple Avenue streetscape improvements.
“We’re hearing in feedback from our citizens is that we’re getting buildings that we don’t want, we’re getting density that we don’t want, we’re getting increased traffic,” he said. “And I fear that we still don’t accomplish our goal, because at the end, we have a hodgepodge of sidewalks that are not connected. And why is that? Because we’re asking other people to build those public sidewalks.”
Instead, Majdi favored beautifying Maple Avenue with trees and public art; improving walkability with better sidewalks and fewer curb cuts; and offering multi-modal and transit hubs, shared parking and “micro-transit” opportunities.
