It’s been more than two decades since Vienna officials increased to $500 the level at which small purchases by town departments would require purchase orders or three quotes.
The Vienna Town Council on Sept. 16 doubled that threshold to allow purchases of less than $1,000 to be made with the department head’s authority instead of a purchase order, which necessitates approval from the department head and the town’s finance director.
The move will lower the administrative burden placed on town departments, and eliminate the need for more than 150 purchase orders annually, officials said.
Council member Howard Springsteen favored quintupling the previous threshold, but Finance Director Marion Serfass said she preferred the $1,000 trigger point for now.
“I prefer to let go of the reins a little slower, that’s all,” she said.
