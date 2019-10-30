The Vienna town government’s legislative agenda for the 2020 General Assembly session is – with one exception – a carbon copy of the wish list town officials have sought for years.
Longtime observers will recognize many of the same chestnuts that have graced past years’ agendas, such as the town’s hopes that state legislators will:
• Allow new sidewalk projects to be eligible for state transportation funding that aims to reduce traffic congestion and add road capacity.
“We have an abundance of need for sidewalks,” said Vienna Town Attorney Steven Briglia, who led the presentation on the legislative agenda at the Vienna Town Council’s Oct. 28 work session.
• Restore full funding to localities for law enforcement.
• Change the Virginia Department of Transportation’s (VDOT) formula for local-road-maintenance funding from one based on lane miles to one that takes lane volume into account. Alternatively, the town advocates for additional funding for localities that maintain their own roads and experience traffic volume on those roads that exceed statewide averages by more than 20 percent.
“We’ve been very fortunate working with VDOT to find additional funding for maintenance, it’s usually one-time,” Briglia said.
• Allow localities to publish legal notices on their Websites instead of via advertising in local newspapers.
• Permit Northern Virginia towns to have one voting member on the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority.
• Not pass any bill that reduces or eliminates local land-use authority.
• Support revenue-sharing mechanisms between the state and localities.
• Grant the town local zoning authority to provide tree-canopy credits for development projects that preserve medium- and large-sized trees and/or the authority to require developers to ensure 20-percent tree-canopy coverage within a decade, versus the current threshold of 20 years, plus improve water quality and stormwater-management efforts.
“We’re just saying we want to preserve some trees,” said Mayor Laurie DiRocco.
• Not pass legislation that reduces current local-government authority to review and approve applications for the use of public right-of-way, including ones submitted by wireless-telecommunications providers.
• Continue to modify state law to clearly define permitted proffers, allow localities engage in meaningful proffer discussions with developers and amend provisions of the state code to allow localities to suggest voluntary on- and off-site proffers.
• Reform statewide legislative redistricting to make it non-partisan.
• Amend state law to allow localities to use cooperative procurement for competitively bid construction contracts for certain projects not exceeding $200,000 in value. Vienna officials provided documentation on how changes to the state’s cooperative-procurement laws have had a negative financial impact on the town.
The rule changes cost the town an estimated $73,885 in the first year after implementation. Vienna also paid an estimated $150,000 more for contracts under $200,000 in 2018 than it would have under the old laws, officials said.
State Sen. Chap Petersen (D-34th), who attended the presentation along with Del. Mark Keam (D-35th), said the town’s request in the matter “would not be a huge deal” and added that state proffer rules “are not set in stone.”
Vienna officials also are continuing their general endorsement of the Virginia Municipal League’s adopted legislative program, especially the group’s position on removing barriers to distributed solar energy.
“In Northern Virginia, we’re seeing a success story with folks retrofitting” their buildings, said Briglia, who added that schools and municipal buildings would make ideal locations for solar panels, given their expansive, flat roofs.
The town’s legislative agenda has only one new request this year: that state officials amend legislation requiring localities to enact ordinances or take administrative action by Jan. 1, 2020, to establish demonstration projects or pilot programs for the operation of for-hire motorized skateboards or scooters, bicycles or electric-power-assisted bicycles.
The General Assembly this year adopted a measure that preempts local authority in the matter unless localities take action.
How much success Vienna’s legislative agenda has next year will depend on the outcome of the Nov. 5 elections, in which all 100 House of Delegates seats and all 40 state Senate seats are up for grabs. Democrats potentially could wrest the majority from Republicans in both houses, which might allow bills such as Petersen’s perennial request to tax plastic bags to have a shot at passage.
Petersen plans to introduce the bag bill again this year, and said he may put forth legislation to break up Dominion Energy. The senator noted how the public had fewer choices before the Bell monopoly was broken up and that everyone now uses smartphones.
“Innovation follows competition,” Petersen said.
Keam said Virginia already is a majority suburban-urban state, but most House committees have chairmen from rural areas.
“This isn’t about Democrats or Republicans,” he said. “Demographically, our state is changing.”
