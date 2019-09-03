The Vienna town government soon will correct erosion and significant stream-bank failure along Bear Branch in Southside Park.
The Vienna Town Council on Aug. 19 unanimously approved plans for a $2.04 million initiative to restore 1,900 linear feet of the creek between Cottage Street, S.W., and Interstate 66.
Half the project’s cost will be financed with a grant from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality; the other half will be funded with Fairfax County stormwater-tax revenues, to which Vienna property owners contribute. This financial arrangement also has been used for other stream-restoration projects in Vienna.
Vienna Department of Public Works crews will lead and manage the project, officials said.
Council member Douglas Noble moved for the project’s authorization “as long as they put a sign down there that says the tavern isn’t there, it’s up here,” a reference to Bear Branch Tavern, which is being constructed in an office building at 133 Maple Ave., E.
