The next Vienna Town Clean-Up Day will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Individuals and organizations are encouraged to help town-government staff pick up trash, remove invasive plants and give the town a general polish.
Volunteers will meet at the Town Green for the rain-or-shine event.
Individuals and groups interested in participating should call Brandy Wyatt at (703) 255-5721 or e-mail bwyatt@viennava.gov. It is recommended that volunteers plan to wear pants and long sleeves, no matter how warm the day, and bring along “trash pickers” if they have them. The town government will supply gloves, trash bags and other equipment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.