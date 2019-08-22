It’s been a while since the matter last came to the public’s attention, but Vienna officials still are considering whether to make an offer on Bouton’s Hall, a circa-1894 building located at 144 Church St., N.E.
The building is owned by Concord Lodge 307, which began leasing the 3,900-square-foot structure’s second floor in 1920 and bought the building in 1924. The lodge still occupies the building’s upper floor, but rents the first floor and basement to Pennywise Thrift Shop, operated by the Church of the Holy Comforter.
A development firm in 2017 proposed razing the building to make way for other structures and a municipal parking garage along Mill Street, N.E. (The town earlier this year dissolved a public-private partnership with that development firm, which would have built a four-story commercial condominium just to the north of Bouton’s Hall, with the town owning the second floor for a parking area.)
After pushback from local residents and historians in 2018, the Vienna Town Council last August commissioned a feasibility study on whether to buy Bouton’s Hall and renovate it so it could be used for community programs.
“We’re dealing with a long-term organization,” Town Attorney Steven Briglia said during an update at the Council’s Aug. 19 meeting. “The Masonic Lodge has occupied that building for over 100 years, so their time frame for making a decision is a little bit different from a normal property owner . . . They’re trying to figure out their long-term goals for their individual lodge.”
The fact that the building on Jan. 24 this year sustained about $25,000 damage from an electrical fire sparked by a wind storm is only one of several factors town officials must consider when evaluating the building’s possible purchase. The structure would require extensive renovations to bring it up to code for public use, the feasibility study found.
Concord Lodge has not occupied the building since the fire and has been reassessing its needs, said Briglia, who added town officials still are negotiating with lodge leaders regarding the building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.