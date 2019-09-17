Seeing the need for further discussions, the Vienna Town Council on Sept. 16 unanimously agreed to hold a Nov. 4 public hearing on whether to extend the temporary moratorium on new Maple Avenue Commercial (MAC) rezoning applications until June 30 next year.
Council members imposed the moratorium in September 2018 after controversy arose over a mixed-use rezoning proposal at 430-444 Maple Ave., W., which the Council approved later last fall.
The moratorium originally was set to expire in June this year, but the Council subsequently extended it to Nov. 15. Forging an agreement on MAC modifications has proved contentious, so the Council now is considering extending the deadline again through next June.
The Vienna Planning Commission will give its recommendation Nov. 4 regarding the moratorium’s possible extension, and the public will have a chance to weigh in, too.
Council member Nisha Patel said she hoped the town could resolve the situation before the end of next June. Mayor Laurie DiRocco said the current discussion schedule outlined by town planning staff aims for discussions to wrap up in February 2020.
The Council approved the MAC ordinance in fall 2014 in hopes of revitalizing the town’s main commercial corridor. The idea was to offer developers the chance to build taller, higher-density projects in exchange for architectural features, pedestrian-friendly elements and other amenities sought by the town.
Five MAC cases have come before the Council so far, two of them filed just before the moratorium deadline took effect. Only one, a proposal by Sunrise Development Inc. to build an assisted-living facility at 100-110 Maple Ave., E., has been denied by the Council.
Following the Council’s decision on June 17 this year, Sunrise in July filed a $30 million lawsuit
