The Vienna Public Works Department, following unanimous approval Aug. 19 from the Vienna Town Council, will relocate a sanitary-sewer line at the Northside Property Yard, 600 Mill St., N.E.
The project will build about 225 linear feet of 18-inch-diameter sanitary-sewer main, install new manhole structures, remove an existing sewer-meter station and abandon the existing sewer main.
The initiative is part of a reorganization of the department’s operations, said Public Works Director Michael Gallagher.
“By relocating that, we can then use that area for better operations, to be more environmentally friendly by moving some things away from the stream,” he said.
The town received three bids for the project, the lowest of which was submitted by Anchor Construction Corp. of Washington, D.C. The contract’s $246,933 cost includes a 10-percent contingency allowance.
Fairfax County will cover about 63.2 percent of the project’s cost, because the former pumping station previously measured flow within the sanitary-sewer line to determine how much came from Vienna and how much from the county, Gallagher said.
