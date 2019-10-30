Vienna Town Council members on Oct. 21 unanimously approved the purchase of six vehicles under the town’s replacement program.
The total cost of $590,010, which was nearly $95,000 less than projected, includes:
• A nearly $240,000 street sweeper from Atlantic Machinery.
• A $222,000 “knuckle-boom” vehicle from Peterson Industries Inc.
• Two Ford F-150 pickup trucks costing approximately $26,000 each from Colonial Truck Sales Inc.
• Two police utility vehicles from Sheehy Ford for a total cost of $76,154. Vienna police have begun purchasing specially equipped Ford Explorers now that the automaker has discontinued production of its Taurus sedans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.