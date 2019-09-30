The Vienna town government is among 22 communities nationwide that will be recognized later this month with “Voice of the People” awards for excellence.
Vienna will be honored in the recreation/wellness and education/enrichment categories.
The awards program is overseen by the International City/County Management Association, National Research Center and Polco. They are based on responses to the National Citizen Survey, conducted last fall.
Across the 126 categories measured, the town rated was rated higher by its residents than comparable communities in 65 categories, was rated similar in 57 and was rated lower in four. Among the highest local scores: 98 percent of respondents rated Vienna an excellent or good place to raise children and 96 percent rated it excellent or good for quality of life.
“We’re so gratified that our programs, facilities and events are appreciated by citizens,” said Leslie Herman, the town’s parks and recreation director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.