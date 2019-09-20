Vienna Town Council members on Sept. 16 unanimously agreed to increase the fee for passing bad checks to the town from $20 to $25.
The charge will cover bank fees for returned checks or drafts, officials said.
Virginia code allows localities to charge up to $50 per bad check. The Council modified the town’s ordinance so it matches the state code, thus allowing Vienna officials the flexibility to raise the fee in the future.
