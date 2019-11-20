Kathleen Sibert, who has led the Arlington Street People’s Assistance Network (A-SPAN) since 2008, has announced plans to retire at the end of January.
“Kathy has done an outstanding job building the organization into an invaluable resource for our community and beyond,” said Michael Garcia, board chair of the non-profit social-safety-net organization. “She will certainly be missed, but leaves the organization on a strong footing.”
Under Sibert’s leadership, A-SPAN has evolved into the operator of the Arlington County government’s year-round shelter facility in the Courthouse area, which provides 50 beds throughout the year (more during the winter) as well as medical care and outreach services. The facility opened in 2015, supplanting a smaller winter shelter operated by A-SPAN nearby.
In 2018, A-SPAN was awarded a $200,000 grant as part of Bank of America’s Neighborhood Builders program.
Officials have announced that Betsy Frantz, formerly CEO of Leadership Arlington and most recently head of the Virginia Hospital Center Foundation, would serve as acting CEO of A-SPAN beginning Feb. 1.
