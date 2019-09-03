The just concluded summer brought celebrations of the 50th anniversary of the moon landing and of Woodstock. But for one local organization, another half-century commemoration is on the horizon.
The annual book sale of the McLean area branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) will mark the most recent installment of an event that has been ongoing for five decades.
And local resident Carol Langelier, one of the organization’s charter members, has been there since the beginning. In fact, for the first few years, books for the sale were stored in Langelier’s basement.
“My kids loved it – they built tunnels,” she reminisced during a recent gathering atop a Sun Trust Bank building in Vienna, where for more than a decade AAUW members have stored, sorted and prepped materials in advance of the sale.
The 50th-anniversary 2019 installment will take place Sept 13-15. Half the proceeds will support outreach and advocacy initiatives of the national AAUW, the other half being retained locally for scholarships and related efforts.
During renovation of the community center, the sale was held for the past two years at the Spring Hill RECenter, but returns to its more familiar locale for 2019. The last time it was held at the McLean Community Center – in 2016 – the club set a record by bringing in $50,000.
Langelier recalled that the original sale took place in an empty storefront in McLean. Running just a few hours over two days, it took in exactly $411.20.
Leading the 2019 effort is book-sale chair Betsy Schroeder, herself a veteran of the event. Schroeder noted that, because of the success of past efforts, the McLean branch is one of the top 10 contributors to the national AAUW’s fellowship programs, and the largest from Virginia.
Over the years, the entire book-sale effort has evolved into a finely-honed operation. “We have a strategy,” Schroeder told the Sun Gazette.
Here’s how it goes:
• Throughout the spring and summer, well-publicized used-book-collection events are held at the bank, the effort buttressed by student volunteers who collect materials and bring them up to the expansive third floor.
• AAUW members serve as captains for different categories of materials, responsible for leading efforts to sort and cull anything that aren’t quite up to quality standards.
• The day before the sale, teams from All-Star Movers transport the books through Tysons and over to the McLean Community Center. (Nobody has an exact count of books and other items involved, but it ranges well into the tens of thousands.)
• The sale opens at 9 a.m. on a Friday, with lines forming hours earlier (frequently including professional book-sellers on the hunt for hidden gems). Sales continue throughout the day Friday and Saturday, and on Sunday the focus turns to moving the remaining merchandise, with patrons encouraged to fill bags with books for one low price.
• By Sunday night, all remaining stock is taken by a partner organization, to be sold elsewhere.
Most books are priced at $4 for hardbacks and $2 for paperbacks, but certain “treasures” – first editions, signed copies and the like – are pulled out by organizers for sale at higher, market-rate prices.
“We have knowledgeable women in the branch who know books,” Langelier said. (Sometimes, “it’s just a gut feeling” that a book may be in high demand, Schroeder added.)
Among those who has been on hand for many years is Bettie Clark, who has chaired the book-sale committee three times over nearly a quarter-century of membership in the McLean AAUW.
She loves the sorting process.
“It’s . . . like working on a puzzle,” Clark said in an AAUW press release based on a history of the event compiled by member Caroline Pickens.
“I love books, and it’s exciting to see so many beautiful books,” Clark said.
When news came several years ago that the McLean Community Center on Ingleside Avenue would be closing for renovations, a number of options were considered, including putting the event on hiatus. But the decision was made to move the sale for two years to the Spring Hill RECenter, and it proved a wise choice.
“They were wonderful to us – they opened their arms,” Schroeder said.
The book sale is the organization’s major fund-raiser for the year, supporting scholarships for women returning to school at George Mason, Marymount and Trinity universities. The organization also sponsors awards at the Fairfax County Regional Science and Engineering Fair; honors outstanding junior girls at McLean, Marshall and Langley high schools for their prowess in STEM [science, technology, engineering, math] studies; and recently inaugurated a middle-school essay contest open to boys and girls, focused on inspirational women in STEM fields.
The book sale is a chance to bring the message of AAUW to the broader community. “It’s kind of in keeping with a group that is involved in education,” Schroeder noted.
The McLean area branch is part of a national AAUW organization that has grown from its founding in 1881 to more than 1,000 branches with a combined membership of 170,000.
•••
The 50th annual McLean AAUW book sale will run Friday, Sept. 13 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 15 from noon to 4 p.m. at the McLean Community Center. For information, see the Website at https://mclean-va.aauw.net/.
