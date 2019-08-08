The Arlington-Alexandria Gay and Lesbian Alliance (AGLA) is seeking nominees for its 2019 Equality Awards, one to be presented to an individual or family and the other to a business or organization.
Nominations are due by Aug. 31, with the awards to be presented at the organization’s annual meeting and holiday reception.
For information, see the Website at www.agla.org.
