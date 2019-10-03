Toys for Tots, which has supported nearly 260 million youth over the holidays since its founding in 1947, is gearing up for its 2019 effort.
Sponsored by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, the initiative provides gifts and happiness to less-fortunate children during the holiday season. This year, a total of more than 800 toy-collection efforts will be held in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
For information, see the Website at www.toysfortots.org.
