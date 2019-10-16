The Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing (APAH) on Oct. 10 saluted the BM Smith firm – and family – for more than a century of service in support of Arlington housing.
“It is an amazing story, and we are so pleased to shine a light on their good works,” APAH chairman Kevin Yam said at the non-profit organization’s annual “Celebrate Home!” gathering, held at the Clarendon Ballroom.
Nearly $650,000 was raised at the event, a new high, to support housing opportunities for those finding themselves priced out of Arlington residency.
Yam was among those saluting the “quiet but extraordinary generosity and engagement” of the BM Smith company and family, whose operations in Arlington long have been centered on the Columbia Pike corridor.
The Smith family can trace its roots to Samuel Shreve, who fought with George Washington during the Revolutionary War. After the conflict, Shreve purchased 259 acres of farmland stretching from Lubber Run to Four Mile Run, two names that continue to resonate more than two centuries later.
BM Smith was founded in 1908 by Shreve’s great-grandson, Benjamin Matthew Smith, and has since served Arlington and Northern Virginia through the management of residential and commercial properties.
“From the start, the family was community-focused and entrepreneurial – running farms, a small coal business and, ultimately, the Arlington Transfer Co. [a tour-bus service],” said civic leader and former County Board member John Milliken, who took the audience on a foray into the firm’s history.
Benjamin Smith did not confine his service to the business arena. He also served on the County Board and as a supervisor of the school system, and had multiple leadership roles in community organizations, including helping to create Arlington Hospital (now Virginia Hospital Center).
As the company prospered, Milliken said, Smith “shared his good fortune with the community,” donating land for everything from churches to senior housing to the Alexandria campus of Northern Virginia Community College.
(Milliken also noted the start of his own County Board tenure, when his colleague Ellen Bozman “sat me down to let me know how things really got done in the county,” and pointed out BM Smith as a go-to resource to support social-safety net and other community initiatives.)
In 1968, the company’s tradition of service and philanthropy was formalized with creation of the Washington Forrest Foundation, with a focus on South Arlington. Each year, the foundation makes almost $1 million in grants to support education, community-development and safety-net efforts to groups such as APAH, the Arlington Free Clinic and Arlington Food Assistance Center.
In addition to honoring the Smith family, the “Celebrate Home!” soirée provided an opportunity to salute APAH’s 30 years of community involvement.
The organization currently provides affordable housing to 1,800 Arlington families, and, in recent months, families began moving into the new 173-unit Gilliam Place, a partnership between APAH and Arlington Presbyterian Church on Columbia Pike.
“APAH celebrates the power of home – it’s where our values are shaped, where our kids do their homework and where we build our families and host our friends,” Yam said.
“Developing affordable housing is challenging work,” added Nina Janopaul, APAH’s CEO, thanking those in attendance for their “time, talent and, yes, money to support APAH and its work in keeping our community diverse and inclusive.”
“Together with you, we’ve been transforming the lives of our residents and the vitality of our community for 30 years – and, together, we can do even more in the years ahead,” Janopaul said.
The celebration was co-chaired by George Covucci and John Ziegenhein. It was underwritten by AvalonBay Communities and supported by a host of sponsors.
