Arlington attorney lauded by Bar Foundation

Arlington attorney Mark Cummings has been presented with the 2019 Campbell-Smith-Thompson Award by the Arlington County Board Foundation.
The award is bestowed annually to a foundation director who has made outstanding contributions, financially and through exceptional effort. First presented in 2012, its name honors three legendary members of the Arlington legal scene: George W. Campbell Jr., Ken McFarlane Smith and Betty Thompson.
As the charitable arm of the Arlington County Bar Association, the foundation raises money to support the local community in fostering access to justice, supporting families and juveniles at risk, fighting child and spousal abuse, as well as pro bono activities and legal education.
Ilissa Belanger, who chairs the foundation, noted Cummings’ efforts as both a fund-raiser and supporter of the Bar Foundation.
“He puts in hours and hours of service to the foundation and the Bar,” Belander said. “He and his law firm have consistently sponsored too many events to count. He is consistently recognized as an outstanding trial lawyer by peers and legal publications. He is a very popular adjunct professor at George Mason University Antonin Scalia Law School.”
In his accepting remarks, Cummings recognized several of the organizations that have received support from the foundation, including Doorways for Women and Families; the Court Advocate Program for at-risk juveniles sponsored by SCAN (Stop Child Abuse Now) of Northern Virginia; and Offender Aid and Restoration of Northern Virginia.
Cummings also recognized Judge George Varoutsos of the Arlington District Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court for his interest in fostering the youth of Arlington. Cummings and Varoutsos collaborated on improving the Juvenile Licensing Ceremony, where Arlington teens receive their driver’s licenses with their parents in a courtroom ceremony. Cummings has participated in more than 200 of these ceremonies, addressing the legal ramifications of driving to new teen drivers.
Cummings also is a supporter of funding for the Arlington Pediatric Center and the Virginia Hospital Center Foundation.
