The Czech Republic’s capital of Prague is one of the world’s most beautiful cities and has accumulated copious legends during its long, turbulent history.
Arlington author Michele Patrick captures that mystery and grandeur – along with much historical and architectural detail – in her recently published book, “Haunted Prague: Stories of Spirits, Sorcerers, and the Supernatural.”
“A lot of the tales are dark,” concedes the author, who is a federal speechwriter. “Bohemia, where Prague is, is actually the center of Europe. Well, unfortunately, being the center of Europe, armies, dictators and wars have washed over them for millennia. It does not surprise me that there is a darkness to their legends.”
The book has its share of fanciful tales, with ghosts of wronged people haunting the locations of their demise, but most carry instructive moral lessons about good and evil. The fables often hinge around values such as faithfulness, honesty and, of course, never making deals with the Devil.
In “St. John and the Builder,” a struggling man makes such an unfortunate bargain in order to gain fame by rebuilding the Charles Bridge. He agrees to the bargain out of vanity and his wife’s desire for status. Need we add this ends in disaster?
“Your moral compass needs to be your guide,” Patrick summed up. “When the moral compass is lost, then the people there are lost.”
Patrick has lengthy Czechoslovak lineage on both sides of her family, and has loved Prague all her adult life because she knew so much of its history. The author first visited the city in 1986, when she was a student in London. She spent a few days wandering around Prague by herself and had the impression that the city – which for decades was dominated and neglected by the communists – was haunted.
“Even then it was a lovely city, but it depressed me,” she said. “It felt to me like it was haunted by the spirits of all the great men and women who had come before, and now, even their memories were not honored.”
Patrick started working on the book 15 years ago and untangled the treads behind the legends. One of her favorites is “The Cursed Crown and the Reichsprotektor,” which is set in Prague’s St. Vitus Cathedral. According to legend, anyone who wears the crown and is not the rightful ruler will suffer a swift death. One person who may have tried on the heavily bejewelled headdress was Nazi SS leader Reinhard Heydrich, whom Czechoslovak commandos soon killed with a hand grenade.
Patrick also details how Hitler had the villages of Ležáky and especially Lidice destroyed following his henchman’s death.
“It was a unique act in World War II,” she said. “He wanted to completely remove [Lidice] from history, from maps, from everything.”
Every tale listed but one (“The Headless Templar”) is associated with Prague’s tourist attractions in the old city. Patrick selected only supernatural stories, not just folktales.
“Most of these stories have a real history,” said the author, who eschewed recently fabricated tales associated with some of Prague’s restaurants and bed-and-breakfasts.
Patrick drew upon stories from her grandparents, who lived with the family until they died, and did plenty of book research. She also took ghost tours in Prague, and interviewed people when she lived in the city in 1991.
Many of Patrick’s tales stem from Prague’s strong Jewish culture.
“Czechoslovakia was the only island of democracy in central Europe between the [world] wars and the Jewish community was very much assimilated,” she said. “The Czechs were not anti-Semitic in the way that, unfortunately, many neighboring peoples were.”
According to Patrick, Hitler wanted to make a museum to an extinct race and he chose Prague.
“So unlike other cities, where the synagogues were bulldozed, the ones in the Jewish Quarter of Prague were maintained,” she said. “The oldest Jewish synagogue in Europe is the one in Prague.”
Some of the book’s tales involve the mythical Golem, which was created by a rabbi to protect the Jewish people, but became uncontrollable.
Lori Bradley, special-orders manager at Temple University Library, met the author through her brother when he and Patrick attended LaSalle University in Philadelphia three decades ago. Bradley described Patrick as kind, generous and passionate about her topics, and said reading “Haunted Prague” brought back memories of strolling along the Charles Bridge.
“She has displayed great attention to detail and brought the sights and sounds of Prague to life,” Bradley said. “I believe this book will become a favorite of armchair travelers and for those that have visited Prague, [provides] a new insight to the city and a compelling reason to visit again.”
Published by Penfield Books, “Haunted Prague” costs $19.95 and is available online from Amazon and Barnes & Noble and at some book stores, such as One More Page in Falls Church, which will hold an event with Patrick on Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. next year. Patrick also is excited that the book will be carried at the National Czech and Slovak Museum and Library in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Patrick and her husband, Bill Bukowski, who took photos for the book, last were in Prague in 2013 and 2014 and they’re looking to return next year, as her publisher is interested in a second book. Patrick is considering doing a history of the Czech Republic and its people, using 30 illustrative objects.
“Prague is so personal to me,” she said. “Even before I started [“Haunted Prague”], I knew so much more about Prague than probably any other place in the world. I could not imagine myself doing this kind of labor of love for any other city. Prague will always be a special place in my heart.”
