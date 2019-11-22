Anne Marsh of the Arlington County Fire Department recently was honored with a 2019 Governor’s EMS Award as the outstanding emergency-medical-services administrator in the commonwealth.
The accolade was presented as part of the 40th annual Governor’s EMS Awards ceremony, held in Norfolk.
The awards are designed to honor those “who selflessly devote their lives to protecting the health and well-being of all people in Virginia,” said Dr. Parham Jaberi, chief deputy commissioner for public health and preparedness for the Virginia department of Health.
About a dozen awards were presented in a variety of categories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.