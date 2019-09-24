The Arlington branch of the NAACP has announced recipients of its annual honors, to be saluted at the organization’s annual Freedom Fund banquet in October.
Whitney Parnell, Danny Cendejas, Azza Altirafi and Tracey L. Rogers will be presented with the Charles P. Monroe Civil Rights Award for their service in support of equality.
Rev. DeLishia Davis and Kelvin Manurs will be presented with the Henry L. Holmes Meritorious Service Award, while Bridget Inumidun Obikoya will receive the Willard J. Brittain Jr. Community Appreciation Award.
The annual Freedom Fund Banquet will be held on Oct. 26 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Sheraton Pentagon City Hotel. Tickets are $100 for adults, $60 for youth, and must be purchased by Oct. 16. Sponsorship packages also are available.
The Arlington branch of the NAACP traces its roots to 1940. For information, see the Website at www.arlingtonnaacp.org.
