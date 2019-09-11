The Arlington branch of the NAACP will hold its annual Freedom Fund banquet on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Sheraton Pentagon City Hotel.
The event raises funds for scholarships bestowed on local students. Annual awards, including the Charles P. Monroe Civil Rights Award, will be presented.
Tickets are $100 for adults, $60 for youth, and must be purchased by Oct. 16. Sponsorship packages also are available.
For information, see the Website at www.arlingtonnaacp.org.
The Arlington branch of the NAACP traces its roots to 1940. The national NAACP was founded in 1909.
