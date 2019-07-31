Gulf Branch Nature Center hosts a “Cricket Crawl Prep” for adults, designed to identify the different calls of crickets and katydids – and why and how they sing – in preparation for Arlington’s 2019 census of the seven different species of crickets that call the county home, to be held Aug. 23.
The preparatory event will be held Sunday, Aug. 11 at 7:30 p.m. There is no charge. Teens are welcome but must be accompanied by an adult.
For information, see the Website at https://www.discoverlife.org/cricket/DC/.
