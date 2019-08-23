The non-profit Clothesline for Arlington Kids is seeking donations of new or lightly used clothing for children and teens, which are distributed to local families in need without charge.
Donations are accepted Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2704 Pershing Drive, and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 4315 17th St. North.
For information on what items are accepted, call (703) 243-2615 or see the Website at www.clotheslinearlington.org.
