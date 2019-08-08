Task-force report seeks healthier outcomes

Discussing health trends in Arlington at an April 10, 2019, forum are Kim Durand of the Arlington Partnership for Children, Youth and Families and Dr. Reuben Varghese, the public-health director for Arlington.

The Arlington Partnership for Children, Youth & Families will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a potluck party on Wednesday, Aug. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Quincy Park, 1021 North Quincy St.

The community is invited.

In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to the Department of Human Services, 2100 Washington Blvd.

For information and to R.S.V.P., see the Website at https://bit.ly/2M74jdg.

