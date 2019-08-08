The Arlington Partnership for Children, Youth & Families will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a potluck party on Wednesday, Aug. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Quincy Park, 1021 North Quincy St.
The community is invited.
In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to the Department of Human Services, 2100 Washington Blvd.
For information and to R.S.V.P., see the Website at https://bit.ly/2M74jdg.
