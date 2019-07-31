Arlington County Board members proclaimed July 28 as “Service Above Self” day in honor of the 90th anniversary of the Arlington Rotary Club.
As part of the anniversary celebration, the club is encouraging county residents and businesses to support its electronics-recycling program.
“A single cellphone in a dump can contaminate 40,000 gallons of groundwater,” Arlington Rotary president Dr. Raquel Neumann said. “A donation will keep electronics away from dump sites, and help Rotary provide more educational opportunities for Arlington residents – a win-win for the community and the environment.”
Funds or electronic donations to support the effort will be accepted through Sept. 30 by the Arlington Rotary Educational Foundation. Donation boxes for businesses, clubs or organizations can be ordered by sending an e-mail to membership@arlingtonrotaryclub.org.
In addition to the recycling effort, the Arlington Rotary Club is active in a number of service projects throughout the year, including support for the Arlington Food Assistance Center, Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing, local elementary schools, Arlington Thrive, ASPIRE! Learning, Little Friends for Peace and INOVA Health System’s blood-donation program.
The Arlington Rotary Club is one of more than 35,000 Rotary Clubs worldwide, with more than 1.2 million individual members with the theme “Service Above Self.” For information, see the Website at www.arlingtonrotaryclub.com.
