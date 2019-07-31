Kalen Martin-Gross of Arlington earned an honorable-mention award in Scenic Virginia’s annual Virginia Vistas photo contest, which drew more than 1,000 entries in a host of categories.
“There is so much to love in our beautiful Virginia, and our annual photo contest reminds Virginians how lucky we are to call this place ‘home,’” said Leighton Powell, the organization’s executive director.
Martin-Gross’s photo – “Shenandoah’s Golden Poplar Grove,” shot at Shenandoah National Park in Front Royal – was honored in the “scenic trees” category of the competition. It was one of 22 honorable-mention awards presented across all categories in the 2019 competition.
A set of notecards containing the 10 top photographs (nine winners in each category and a best-in-show voted on by the public) are available for purchase at $20 plus $3 shipping and handling. For information, see the Website at www.scenicvirginia.org.
