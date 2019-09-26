‘Canstruction’ to again support hunger initiatives

Local architects will build five new structures in seven hours at Washington Dulles International Airport as part of the 2019 “Canstruction,” an effort to support food-assistance efforts in Northern Virginia.
The installations will be created entirely of canned foods. After a viewing period, the structures will be de-canstructed and donated to the Arlington Food Assistance Center (AFAC).
Organized by the American Institute of Architects Northern Virginia Chapter (AIA NOVA) and AFAC, the 16th annual competition celebrates the commitment of local architects to support their community.
The public is invited to watch teams build on Friday, Oct. 4 from 5 p.m. to midnight. Structures will be on display through Oct. 12.
Before the whimsical works become meals, they will be evaluated by an expert panel and awarded in the categories of Best Original Design, Structural Ingenuity, Best Use of Labels, Best Meal, Most Cans and People’s Choice. Winning entries will compete in the International Canstruction competition.
For information, see the Website at https://aianova.org/canstruction.php.
