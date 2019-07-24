If you can successfully complete the phrase “Get off my lawn, you damn _______” while simultaneously shaking an outstretched fist in the direction of the trespasser, you are not alone – Virginia, like the rest of the nation, is showing signs of aging.
The median age of Virginians last year was 38.4, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau, up from the median of 37.5 recorded as part of the 2010 census.
Virginians can join the crowd, Census officials said.
“The nation is aging – more than four out of every five counties were older in 2018 than in 2010,” said Luke Rogers, chief of the Population Estimates Branch at the Census Bureau.
The expansion is due largely to the huge Baby Boom generation (born between 1946 and 1964), which is hanging in there despite graying hairs and other accumulating signs of the aging process.
Nationally, the median age bumped up from 37.2 in 2010 to 38.2 in 2018, with modest variation geographically – the Northeast had a median age of 40, the Midwest 38.6, the South 38.1 and the West 37.1.
Nine states recorded median ages of more than 40 in 2018: Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Florida, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Delaware and West Virginia. New Jersey and Delaware have joined the over-40 list since the 2010 census.
The only state to see a decline in median age over the eight-year period was North Dakota, which has experienced an energy boom that has drawn younger workers to the state. Its median age dipped from 37 in 2010 to 35.2 in 2018.
But that wasn’t enough to rank North Dakota as youngest across the nation. Utah retains that crown, although its median age crossed the 30-something threshold in recent years, rising from 29.2 in 2010 to 31 in 2018.
In 2018, 56.2 percent of all U.S. counties had a median age between 40 and 49 years. Among those counties with populations of 20,000 or more, Sumter County, Fla., had the highest median age (67.8) and Madison County, Idaho, had the lowest (23.2).
Localities across the area already have started to ramp up efforts for the 2020 federal census, to be conducted next April. Information on Arlington’s efforts can be found at www.arlingtonva.us, while Fairfax County’s efforts are recorded at www.fairfaxcounty.gov.
State officials, too, are gearing up.
“This will take a tremendous team effort, with our elected leaders and community stakeholders working together in every community in the commonwealth to make sure that we receive equitable funding for priorities such as transportation, education and housing,” said Secretary of the Commonwealth Kelly Thomasson.
[Oops, almost forgot, as we aging folks sometimes do: The correct answer to the fill-in-blank question above was “hippies.” If you don’t know what a hippie was, you’re probably below the nation’s median age.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.