Dominion Guild preps for annual ‘Merry Market’ fund-raiser

The Dominion Guild held a “Legacy Luncheon” on Sept. 24 to celebrate surpassing $1 million raised and distributed to local charities and to honor the 32 women who founded the organization in 1986. Fourteen of the 32 charter members were in attendance: (seated from left to right) Jackie Coston, Dee Payne, Margi Melnick, Karen Hoffman, Jinny Wilkes and (standing from left to right) Gayle Palmer, Marijane Harper, Nancy Arnold, Sue-Ann Norian, Lloyd Starns, Janice Sherman, Lyn Clarke, Fran Lewis and Betty Settle. The primary vehicle for raising these funds is the annual Merry Market, held each November.