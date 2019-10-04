Dominion Guild preps for annual ‘Merry Market’ fund-raiser

The Dominion Guild held a “Legacy Luncheon” on Sept. 24 to celebrate surpassing $1 million raised and distributed to local charities and to honor the 32 women who founded the organization in 1986. Fourteen of the 32 charter members were in attendance: (seated from left to right) Jackie Coston, Dee Payne, Margi Melnick, Karen Hoffman, Jinny Wilkes and  (standing from left to right) Gayle Palmer, Marijane Harper, Nancy Arnold, Sue-Ann Norian, Lloyd Starns, Janice Sherman, Lyn Clarke, Fran Lewis and Betty Settle. The primary vehicle for raising these funds is the annual Merry Market, held each November.

The Dominion Guild, an Arlington-based non-profit that provides support to social-safety-net organizations, is gearing up for its 2019 “Merry Market,” to be held on November at the Knights of Columbus, 5115 Little Falls Road.

More than 20 vendors, many of them new for 2019, will be on hand with holiday wares.

Events will begin with a “Bubbly & Bites” reception on Tuesday, Nov. 12 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. The cost is $25. The event continues on Wednesday, Nov. 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; the cost is $15.

Proceeds will support the Arlington Food Assistance Center, Arlington Thrive, All Ages Read Together, ArtStream, Good Shepherd Housing, Offender Aid and Restoration, La Cocina VA and the Dream Project.

Since its founding in 1986 by 32 local women, the organization has raised and distributed more than $1 million. In September, 14 of the original members were among those honored at a “Legacy Luncheon” held at Washington Golf & Country Club.

For information on the organization and sponsorship opportunities, see the Website at www.dominionguild.org.

