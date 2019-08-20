The Fairfax County Park Authority Board has announced it will honor Earth Sangha founders Chris Bright and Lisa Bright, and Sophia Lynn and David Charles Frederick with the 2019 Harold L. Strickland Partnership and Collaboration Award.
Recipients will be honored at a ceremony in November.
Since 2004, Earth Sangha has provided oversight of the Marie Butler Leven Preserve, including significant invasive management and creation of a Native Arboretum.
The group has created a “Local Ecotype” Native Wild Plant Nursery, whose plants are available for local planting projects, and has donated or discounted many plants for use in park and other county projects. It has coordinated the donation of thousands of hours of staff and volunteer time to Park Authority-related fieldwork projects, and it has built a broader and more committed constituency for parks and local ecology through hands-on fieldwork and schoolyard-native-plant gardens by local schoolchildren.
Sophia Lynn and her husband David Frederick partnered with Earth Sangha to fund a $450,000 restoration of the existing house at the Marie Butler Leven Preserve that included a complete exterior and interior renovation/modernization. The project was completed under a lease for use of the residence by Earth Sangha.
Established in 2014, the Harold L. Strickland Partnership and Collaboration Award recognizes the value and importance of the teamwork and cooperation necessary to provide state-of-the-art facilities in Fairfax County parks, often at limited, reduced or no capital expense to taxpayers.
