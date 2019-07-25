The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on July 16 honored recipients of the 2018 Volunteer Fire and Rescue Service Awards.
Supervisors lauded outstanding members from the county’s various volunteer fire-and-rescue departments and commended them for their contributions to the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department and the communities they serve.
Fire Chief John Butler was on hand to congratulate each award winner.
The awards and their recipients were:
• Volunteer Firefighter: Cody Collins of the Greater Springfield Volunteer Fire Department.
• Volunteer Operational Officer: Michael Wendt of the Centreville Volunteer Fire Department.
• Volunteer EMS Provider: Richard McNally of the Dunn Loring Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department.
• Volunteer Advanced Life Support Provider: Lynn Clancy of the McLean Volunteer Fire Department.
• Volunteer Basic Life Support Provider: Robert Ferretti of the Great Falls Volunteer Fire Department.
• Volunteer Rookie: Neggin Assadi of the Dunn Loring Volunteer and Rescue Department.
• Administrative Member: Matthew Lannon, Centreville Volunteer Fire Department.
• Administrative Officer: Reagan Clyne of the Vienna Volunteer Fire Department.
• Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Member: James Sobecke of the Braddock District.
• Special Recognition Award: Sean Jolliff of the Vienna Volunteer Fire Department.
• Special Recognition Award: Gary Gaal of the Franconia Volunteer Fire Department.
• Fire Chief’s Award: Camilla Morrison of the Fair Oaks Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department.
