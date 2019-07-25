“Operation FirePaws,” the Arlington County Fire Department’s month-long charity drive for the Animal Welfare League of Arlington, will run during August.
Community members can drop off pet supplies at designated donation bins at Arlington fire stations. Bins will be located in the front lobby or outside the front door of each station.
Donations will be accepted from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day from Aug. 1 to Aug. 31, with the donations presented to the animal-welfare agency in early September.
A complete list of items that are accepted for donation can be found at https://bit.ly/2y6H2PT.
Since it started in 2015, Operation FirePaws volunteers have delivered more than 1,600 pounds of donated goods to the Animal Welfare League.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.