Dorothy “Decie” Rosapepe-Bodwell, who served as an aide to Del. Warren Stambaugh in the 1980s, died Sept. 8 at her home in Arlington.
She was 77 years old.
Rosapepe-Bodwell in 1985 became a legal secretary in the law office of Stambaugh and Stambaugh. A year later, she was tapped as a legislative aide to the Arlington delegate, a role she continued until Stambaugh’s untimely death in 1990.
(An interest in politics runs in Rosapepe-Bodwell’s family; her brother, Jim Rosapepe of College Park, is a member of the Maryland state Senate and, while living in Arlington in 1975, unsuccessfully challenged Republican Treasurer Bennie Fletcher.)
Earlier, Rosapepe-Bodwell had worked for the Associated Press, Grolier Inc. and the Joint Council on Educational Telecommunications.
She and her husband, Douglas Faulkner Bodwell, moved to Arlington from Nashville in 1968. Douglas Bodwell died in 1998.
Rosapepe-Bodwell is survived by a son and two daughters, as well as three grandchildren and her brother.
