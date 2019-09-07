Former U.S. Rep. Jim Moran has joined Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP’s Washington, D.C., office, the firm announced today.
“We welcome Jim to our team, and look forward to sharing his experience with our clients,” said managing partner Jim Lehman. “His experience at the state and federal levels will certainly enhance our services to clients in many areas.”
Moran, a Democrat, represented Virginia’s 8th District, including Arlington, in Congress from 1991-2014, and previously served as mayor of Alexandria.
Prior to joining Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, Moran had served as a senior legislative adviser for McDermott Will & Emery.
