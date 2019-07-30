From its centuries-old history as a meeting place for Native American tribes to its current role as a sought-after hiking and recreation area, Riverbend Park in Great Falls has been a place to glimpse nature’s beauty and fury.
Friends of Riverbend Park has spent the past 20 years safeguarding the 418-acre park as a wildlife refuge, preserving its cultural traditions and raising funds to augment its programs and facilities.
“The park is a wonderful place to come and just relax, unwind and walk your dog,” said Hugh Morrow III, the group’s president. “It’s a very engaging place, any time of year. I enjoy the many moods of the park.”
Friends of Riverbend Park members, and people who have supported the group over the past two decades, will hold a celebration Aug. 4 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the park, located at 8700 Potomac Hills St.
Among reasons for them to cheer:
• The group in 2016 received an Elly Doyle Park Service Award from the Fairfax County Park Authority for its contributions to the county’s park system.
• The friends group and Fairfax County officials on April 19 this year dedicated a new classroom/picnic shelter that can hold 120 standing and 48 sitting attendees.
• The friends group annually provides $14,400 to pay for six summer-camp interns at the park. Summer camps provide a key source of revenue for the park, which generates about $300,000 of its annual $700,000 budget through programs and fees.
• Friends of Riverbend Park in 2017 bought the park a $15,000 bass-fishing boat, and last year purchased 10 new Mad River canoes.
• The friends group provides field-trip scholarships so students from the surrounding area, many of whom attend Title I schools, can get some outdoor education. Group leaders are trying to obtain corporate sponsorships for these efforts.
• The organization provides funds for a Bluebell Festival in the spring and an Indian Festival each fall, and underwrites many Eagle Scout projects.
The non-profit organization also successfully pressed county officials to allocate some 2016 park-bond funds for a proposed maintenance facility at the site. The county began its initial work on the project 16 months earlier than previously projected, so the facility now is slated to be finished by October 2021.
The approximately 40-by-50-foot building would be constructed across from the classroom/picnic shelter. According to FCPA’s master plan for the park, the building would provide areas for display creation, painting and carpentry; have at least four truck-sized bays; staff office space; and storage for hand tools, a tractor, a pair of trucks, a rescue boat, trail-maintenance and gas-powered equipment; and other items.
Friends group members would like to see a new interpretive center built on higher ground behind the current visitor center, which would give extra insurance against a catastrophic flood, Morrow said. The organization last September sent a letter to Fairfax County Park Authority executive director Kirk Kincannon asking that the 2020 park-bond issue include $800,000 for a design study for the interpretive center.
Group members also hope the entrance gate can be moved closer to the river to reduce traffic backups on Jeffery Road and that the park’s traffic can be rerouted to exit from a different point, Morrow said. Other items on the wish list include more staff and parking for the park, and signs and buildings that have consistent designs.
The group, which has about 213 dues-paying members, charges $25 per year and $100 for a two-year family membership. Many members contribute more than that, and the organization further bolsters its coffers with a native-plant fund-raiser each spring, Morrow said.
Group leaders will focus their fall membership drive on residents living in affluent Great Falls and McLean, he said.
Not everything has gone smoothly at the park. Neighboring residents, citing traffic concerns and a potential alteration to Riverbend Park’s character, in 2011 defeated a proposal by outdoor-adventure company Go Ape! to build an above-ground ropes course in some of the park’s trees.
Heavy rains last year washed out riverside trails and led to lower donations and revenues for the park’s boating programs, Morrow said.
Timothy Hackman, who was president of the friends group for four years before being appointed Dranesville District representative to the FCPA board, said the organization provides a major boost to Riverbend Park.
In addition to financial support for scholarships and park programs, the friends organization serves as a sounding board for public officials, Hackman said. The group also gets across its key message of the need to preserve Riverbend Park’s non-commercial, nature-oriented aspects, he said.
“It’s a wonderful group,” Hackman said. “I’m very impressed by the community’s involvement. We have a good channel of communication, very open and transparent.”
Morrow grew up in Washington, D.C., worked as a metal-alloy research scientist, moved back to the region in 1992 and retired in 2003. He visits Riverbend Park frequently, and last Friday morning was photographing yellow swallowtail butterflies and bumblebees dancing all over a bush.
While most visitors stick to the riverside Heritage Trail, which links up with Great Falls Park to the south, Morrow pointed to a raft of inland trails offering different glimpses of nature.
“There’s a lot to see in the park, if you go and explore it,” he said.
