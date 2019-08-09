The Old Dominion Cotillion marked its 28th anniversary on July 13 by celebrating the debut of five young women in the local community.
Since its inception, the Old Dominion Cotillion has focused on preparing young ladies for adulthood with grace, poise and a sense of social responsibility. The program culminates with a ball held at Westfields Marriott in Chantilly, which gives young ladies the opportunity to replace blue jeans with an elegant gown and truly celebrates a young woman’s transition to a member of society.
The 2019 debutantes are:
• Miss Jacquelyn Nancy Olivera, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Olivera of Ashburn.
• Miss Zoe Elena Patton, daughter of Ms. Lindene Patton of Great Falls.
• Miss Mariana Pava, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Vicente Pava of Leesburg.
• Miss Abigail Nicole Silvasy, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. S. Scott Silvasy of Ashburn.
• Miss Anna Florence Toloczko, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Toloczko of Great Falls.
The debutantes, dressed in white Cinderella-like ball gowns, were presented by their fathers. After the formal presentation, the debutantes, their escorts and guests danced the night away to music by Rendezvous.
This year’s Assembly included two pages, five future debutantes, two post debutantes and three post-post debutantes, along with active alumnae from classes dating back to 1992.
The Old Dominion Cotillion’s philanthropic mission is to provide experiences that encourage social awareness and compassion for the needs of our community. In addition to learning social graces, the young women also participate in many philanthropic activities throughout the social season.
This year, the membership collected coats and blankets for Mobile Hope, a regional organization supporting homeless teens and young adults, and expanded its philanthropic reach by affiliating with The Crossings, a senior-living facility in Herndon.
The Old Dominion Cotillion is a women’s organization that was established in 1991. Young women are educated in the social graces through enrichment, social and philanthropic activities.
ODC’s social-development activities include social graces, dress code and conversation for all occasions, netiquette, sports etiquette, car maintenance, interview skills, manners in public places, much more. Dance lessons and seminars in stationery and dinner etiquette always round out the program.
In addition to enrichment activities, the young women and their families enjoy numerous social events throughout the year.
The program is open to all girls in seventh through 12th grades. The 2019-20 social season begins in September with the Invitational Tea and concludes with the 29th Debutante Ball in July 2020.
For information, see the Website at www.olddominioncotillion.org.
