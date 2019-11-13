Great Falls Friends and Neighbors is once again conducting a fund-raiser selling White House Historical Association Christmas ornaments, which for 2019 will feature a presidential helicopter from the Eisenhower administration.
(Eisenhower was the first president to use helicopters – which he dubbed “whirlybirds” – for transport.)
The ornaments are on sale for $25 apiece, with all proceeds going to charity. Artemis House (a Fairfax County shelter for women and children) and the Women’s Center will be the recipients of funding for 2019.
The ornaments are available for purchase at Great Dogs of Great Falls, 9859 Georgetown Pike; The Studio Hair Skin & Nails,10123 Colvin Run Road #B in Great Falls; Toka Salon & Day Spa, 9867 Georgetown Pike in Great Falls; and Burke Jewelers, 1478 North Point Village Center in Reston.
For information on Great Falls Friends & Neighbors, see the Website at www.gffnva.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.