The National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians recently recognized Joan Bliss of Great Falls for achieving 20 consecutive years of National Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Certification, an honor held by few EMS professionals.
Bliss has been a member of the Great Falls Volunteer Fire Department since 1997. To maintain her status as a nationally registered paramedic, Bliss on a biennial basis completed the most comprehensive recertification program for EMS professionals in the country.
By maintaining her National EMS Certification and completing regular continuing-education courses, she has demonstrated her commitment to providing exceptional pre-hospital emergency care.
Bliss was nationally registered as a paramedic in 1999 and has been serving Great Falls and surrounding areas on emergency calls since her first certification. She has logged more than 20,000 volunteer hours.
Bliss served as president of the Great Falls Volunteer Fire Department from 2007 until 2012 and was a key figure in negotiating with Fairfax County to finance and merge the volunteers with the county’s Fire and Rescue Department in the use of the new Great Falls fire station.
“So long as there are human physical challenges – health, accidents or otherwise – we’ll never run out of things to do,” Bliss said. “And we love helping those who need us.”
The National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians serves as the National EMS Certification organization. It provides a valid, uniform process to assess the knowledge and skills required for competent practice by EMS professionals throughout their careers and maintains a registry of certification status.
