Three films by H-B Woodlawn Secondary Program junior John Barnes were selected for inclusion in the Teen Indie Awards competition at the All-American High School Film Fest, including one (“A Passover Story”) that was nominated for Best Documentary.
“A Passover Story” details the story of the Seder table of Barnes’s grandfather in Florida.
For more information on the competition, which was held in New York City, see the Website at www.hsfilmfest.com.
Two of Barnes’s films – “A Passover Story” and “Reject” – also were chosen as officials selections for the University of Mississippi Film Fest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.