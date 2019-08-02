Hospital chief to receive community-service award in Arlington

Jim Cole, the president and CEO of Virginia Hospital Center for the past quarter century, will be honored with the Kiwanis Club of Arlington’s 2019 Community Service Award.
“Through his efforts over the past 25 years, Virginia Hospital Center has achieved national recognition as one the top 100 hospitals nationwide,” said Tom Parker, who headed the selection committee.
And, Parker noted, “his commitment to our community extends beyond the hospital.”
The award will be presented at the Kiwanis Club’s weekly meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at noon at the Knights of Columbus, 5115 Little Falls Road. The community is invited; for information on meetings, see the Website at http://arlingtonvakiwanis.com/.
Cole, who has served as president/CEO of the hospital since 1994, is a current member and former chairman of the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association Board, and has active community involvement at the local level, including service on the boards of CrisisLink and the Arlington Free Clinic.
In 2013, Cole was included in the Washington Business Journal’s list of the 50 Most Admired CEOs across the region, and in 2014, he was enshrined in the Arlington Business Hall of Fame.
