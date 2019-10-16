The chief judge of Arlington’s Juvenile & Domestic Relations District Court will be honored with the 2019 William L. Winston Award by the Arlington County Bar Foundation.
Judge George Varoutsos will be saluted for his longstanding public service, the promotion of democratic ideals and the advancement of the rule of law, Bar Foundation officials said in a statement announcing the award.
Varoutsos will be honored during a Nov. 26 luncheon at Washington Golf & Country Club.
An Arlington native who graduated from Yorktown High School, Varoutsos earned his law degree from the University of Richmond in 1973. He practiced law in Arlington before being elected to the bench by the General Assembly in 1998.
Varoutsos “has received accolades for his passionate zeal as a jurist who cares deeply for the welfare of children and families in distress,” the Bar Foundation said in announcing the award.
Among activities highlighted by the Bar Foundation:
• Varoutsos spearheaded the use of special volunteer court-appointed advocates to represent children who are caught up in child-custody disputes, abusive or neglectful families, or juvenile delinquency.
• He has taken a special interest in improving the juvenile-licensing ceremony, where new teen drivers receive their driver’s licenses in a courtroom setting.
• He is a longtime booster of youth sports, and in 2010 received the William T. Newman Jr. Spirit of Community Award from the Arlington Community Foundation.
When he received the Spirit of Community award in 2010, Varoutsos noted that he’d learned much from his predecessors and contemporaries on the bench, particularly those who treated all who come before them with respect.
“If you learn right when you start out, it will carry you through your career,” he said then.
“If you enjoy what you do and you’re trying to help people, even when you’re not going to be able to solve their problems, you really feel good about what you do,” Varoutsos said. “I look forward to coming to work every day.”
The Bar Foundation’s award was established in 1990 to honor and recognize members of the Northern Virginia legal and civic community. It is named in honor of William Winston, who served both in the General Assembly and as a judge of the Circuit Court.
Winston (1932-2007) was the first recipient of the award. Additional honorees have included judges William Newman Jr., Thomas Monroe, Paul Sheridan and Joanne Alper; legislators Mary Margaret Whipple, Mary Marshall, Ed Holland and Karen Darner; former Commonwealth’s Attorney Helen Fahey; Sheriff Beth Arthur; community activists Lillian Brown and John Robinson; and legal-profession leaders Manny Capsalis and Griffin Garnett.
For information on the Arlington County Bar Foundation, see the Website at https://www.arlingtonbar.org/.
