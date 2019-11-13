The Kiwanis Club of Arlington is reaching out to the local business community with a new corporate-membership opportunity.
The new category of membership will allow a firm to pay the rate of an individual member, but be able to send any staff member it chooses to weekly meetings.
“Many companies want to offer community-service opportunities,” said Linda Chandler, president of the club. “This corporate membership offers multiple ways to participate in service projects of Kiwanis.”
The Kiwanis Club of Arlington was chartered in 1931 and supports a host of local, national and international initiatives aimed at improving the lives of children. Among its outreach efforts, the club sponsors Key Clubs at Washington-Liberty and Yorktown high schools and partners with Aspire Learning on early-literacy initiatives.
Club officers for 2019-20, in addition to Chandler, include Jason Harrington as president-elect; Dick Barr as secretary; and Julia Wright as treasurer.
For information, see the Website at www.arlingtonvakiwanis.com.
